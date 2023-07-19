Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 9:38 p.m.



| Updated 23:07.

Today, Tuesday, July 18, the raffle for euromillions resulting in the following winning combination 4, 12, 34, 35 and 45. The stars have corresponded to the numbers 2 and 5. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Gambling and ONCE.

If you only have a few of those numbers you may also have won a prize and there are up to 13 categories. There are 13 opportunities to get a prize. In addition, in this raffle organized by State Lotteries and Gambling you can pocket a million euros with the million game also distributed this day if it matches the winning code RQM40326.

After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been graced, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. In the event that it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected from one of the financial entities authorized by the state company of State Lotteries and Bets (SELAE). For the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

The biggest jackpots in the history of EuroMillions



This draw that began in 2004 is played throughout Europe, reaching Spain, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland, it is the most financially endowed European draw. In Spain its price amounts to 2.50 euros for each ticket.

What would you do with 230 million euros? It’s probably even hard for you to imagine such an amount of money, but on July 19, a citizen of the United Kingdom received that award as a fall from the chimney. The Euromillions draw was the cause of his luck, and it is that the European game is the best financially endowed. Thanks to him, the winning ticket became the highest jackpot in history, setting the last draw limit.

In today’s EuroMillions draw there are no winning First Category (5+2) tickets. In SPAIN there is ONE successful Third Category ticket (5 + 0). With the EUROBOTE generated in the next EuroMillions draw, a single winner could win 39 Million euros. The successful El Millón ticket has been validated at the Lottery Administration nº 26 of ALICANTE, located at Cerdá, 54 Bajo.

The biggest jackpot so far was a draw, considered the highest on the European continent, which took place in France on October 15, 2021, with a whopping 220 million euros. Previously, 210 million traveled to Switzerland on February 26 of the same year and on December 11, 2020, the amount of 200 million also fell in France. As of February 2020, the EuroMillions limit rose to 200 million, so the cap was 190. That was the prize won for the first time on August 10, 2012 by an English couple from the town of Haverhill, whose Names came out: Adrian and Gillian Bayford.

Later, on October 24, 2014, it was a Portuguese player who was right and became a millionaire, although on this occasion he remained anonymous. This grand prize fell for the third time in Europe on October 6, 2017, this time in Spain. The lucky man had a ticket that was stamped at the El Mirador Shopping Center in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The 190 million also fell and more recently on October 8, 2019 in the United Kingdom.

How to participate in the Euromillions draw?



How easy it is to participate in the game of chance is inversely proportional to the difficulty of winning it: it only consists of choosing 7 numbers and matching them. Of them, five are chosen between 1 and 52, while the other two are called ‘stars’ and are between 1 and 12. Every week, EuroMillions raffles a minimum jackpot of 17 million euros that goes increasing if no one hits the draw and the amount accumulates.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official list of the results of today’s Euromillions offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.