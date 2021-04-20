The draw for Euromillions of this Tuesday, April 20, has a 69 million euro jackpot, after last Friday’s draw did not record First Category winners (five numbers and two stars). This Tuesday’s winning combination will be announced from 9:30 p.m.

Spain It is one of the countries where the EuroMillions first category award has been received the most times, a total of 95. To date, the biggest prize that has been distributed in our country was October 6, 2017, when a winner from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria won 190 million euros. On July 7, a prize of 144 million euros landed in the town of Mayorga, in Valladolid.

Cost of bets

Euromillions tickets have a cost per bet and a minimum draw of 2.5 euros. Therefore, if you play the two draws each week (Tuesday and Friday), you will have to pay at least 5 euros. You can also play more than one bet on the multiple bet slip.

You can stamp your ticket at physical points of sale on Tuesdays and Fridays until 8:30 p.m. And in the case of playing online, You have until 7:00 p.m. on the same day of the draw to buy the ticket.

Other data to take into account

If this raffle is characterized by something, it is because it does not have a fixed amount in its first prize. It depends on the jackpot accumulated in each draw, although the minimum will always be a jackpot of 17 million euros. To participate, you can do it from any country over the Internet as long as its regulation allows it.

As for the collection, it can be done at any official lottery point of sale or online on the website of a point of sale or administration. From the draw, you have three months to execute the operation, since the prizes and tickets expire.

How do you play?

The EuroMillions consists of matching five numbers and two stars, so if you manage to match this combination, you can win the jackpot. Each ticket has five blocks, which are divided into two parts, one with 50 numbers from 1 to 50 and another with 12 stars, from 1 to 12.

To play you have to select five numbers and two stars from each part. In addition, with each of the bets, a code is generated with which you can also enter the game ‘El Millón’, a draw that takes place in Spain every Friday. In this game one million euros is raffled among all participants.

The EuroMillions is the draw in which you can win the most money with a single bet in all of Europe, being able to take up to 195 million euros as a maximum jackpot. The one that has been distributed the most was in 2017, when a person obtained 190 million euros, with a ticket purchased in Spain.

Prizes to which you can choose

Don’t worry if you are not one of the lucky ones to get these five numbers and two stars right, You can also choose another type of award. It will not have the same value, nor will it have the same amount of money, but they are smaller prizes that will be distributed based on the money accumulated with the sale of tickets. Thus, the tickets that have the correct five numbers and a star (5 + 1), five numbers and no stars (5 + 0), four numbers and two stars (4 + 2), four numbers and a star (4 + 1), four numbers and no stars (4 + 0), three numbers and two stars (3 + 2), three numbers and a star (3 + 1), three numbers and no stars (3 + 0), two numbers and two stars (2 + 2), two numbers and a star (2 + 1), two numbers and no stars (2 + 0) and a number and two stars (1 + 2).

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.