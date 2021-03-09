Like every Tuesday, Euromillions returns with a succulent prize for the winner of the five numbers and the two stars. On this occasion, a jackpot of 43 million euros has been put into play, after last Friday, March 5, there were no First Category winners. Yes, three Second Category winners were registered, one of them in Spain.

The winning combination for this Friday is as follows: 1, 16, 21, 32 and 33 and stars 11 and 12. For its part, The El Millón code is: LRS84058.

Cost of bets

EuroMillions tickets have a cost per bet and a minimum draw of 2.5 euros. Therefore, if you play the two draws each week (Tuesday and Friday), you will have to pay at least 5 euros. You can also play more than one bet on the multiple bet slip.

You can stamp your ticket at the physical points of sale on Tuesdays and Fridays until 8:30 p.m. In the case of playing online, you also have until 8:30 p.m. on the same day of the draw to buy the ticket.

Other data to take into account

If this draw is characterized by something, it is because you do not have a fixed amount in your first prize. It depends on the jackpot accumulated in each draw, although the minimum will always be a jackpot of 17 million euros and the maximum 250 million euros.

You can participate from any country over the Internet, as long as its regulation allows.. As for the collection, it can be done at any official lottery point of sale or online on the website of a point of sale or administration. From the draw, there is a period of three months to execute the operation, since the prizes and tickets expire.

How do you play?

The Euromillions consists of matching five numbers and two starsTherefore, if you manage to get this combination right, you can win the pot. Each ticket has five blocks, which are divided into two parts, one with 50 numbers from 1 to 50 and another with 12 stars, from 1 to 12.

To play you have to select five numbers and two stars from each part. In addition, with each of the bets, a code is generated with which you could also enter the game ‘El Millón’, a raffle that takes place in Spain every Friday. In this game one million euros is raffled among all participants.

Prizes to which you can choose

In case of not matching the five number and two stars, there is nothing to worry about, because also you can choose another type of award. It will not have the same value, nor will it have the same amount of money, but they are smaller prizes that will be distributed based on the money accumulated with the sale of tickets.

The combinations that will also have a prize are the following:

Category

1st (5 + 2)

2nd (5 + 1)

3rd (5 + 0)

4th (4 + 2)

5th (4 + 1)

6th (3 + 2)

7th (4 + 0)

8th (2 + 2)

9th (3 + 1)

10th (3 + 0)

11th (1 + 2)

12th (2 + 1)

13th (2 + 0)

