The draw of euromillions of this friday may 13 has put into play jackpot of 17 million euros, after in Tuesday’s draw a player who validated his ticket in the United Kingdom won the jackpot of 215 million euros. This is one of the highest jackpots in recent years.

The winning numbers have been: 3, 11, 17, 45 and 48.

The stars: 4 and 8.

The Million: CBX21949.

cost of bets

Euromillions tickets have a cost per bet and a minimum draw of 2.5 euros. Therefore, if you play the two draws each week (Tuesday and Friday), you will have to pay at least 5 euros. You can also play more than one bet on the multiple bet slip.

you can stamp your ticket at physical points of sale on Tuesdays and Fridays until 8:30 p.m. And in the case of playing online, You have until 7:00 p.m. on the day of the draw to buy the ticket.

Other data to take into account

If this draw is characterized by something, it is because it does not have a fixed amount in its first prize. It depends on the jackpot accumulated in each draw, although the minimum will always be a jackpot of 17 million euros.

As for the payment, it can be done at any official lottery point of sale or online on the website of a point of sale or administration. From the drawing, you have three months to execute the operation, since the prizes and the tickets expire.

How to play?

Euromillions consists of matching five numbers and two stars, so if you manage to match this combination, you can win the jackpot. Each ticket has five blocks, which are divided into two parts, one with 50 numbers from 1 to 50 and the other with 12 stars, from 1 to 12.

To play you have to select five numbers and two stars from each part. In addition, with each one of the bets, a code is generated with which one could also enter the game ‘El Millón’, a draw that takes place in Spain every Friday. In this game, one million euros is raffled among all the participants.

This draw is the one in which you can win the most money with a single bet in all of Europe, being able to take you up to 195 million euros as a maximum jackpot. The one that has been distributed the most was in 2017, when a person obtained 190 million euros, with a ticket purchased in Spain.

Prizes that can be chosen

But do not worry if you are not one of the lucky ones to match these five numbers and two stars, You can also opt for another type of prize. It will not have the same value, nor the same amount of money, but they are smaller prizes that will be distributed based on the money accumulated from the sale of tickets. Thus, the tickets that have five correct numbers and one star will be awarded. (5+1), five numbers and no stars (5+0), four numbers and two stars (4+2), four numbers and a star (4+1), four numbers and no stars (4+0), three numbers and two stars (3+2), three numbers and a star (3+1), three numbers and no stars (3+0), two numbers and two stars (2+2), two numbers and a star (2+1)two numbers and no stars (2+0) and a number and two stars (1+2).

If there were no first-class winner, the prize goes to swell the jackpot.

Note: AS.com is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Bets.