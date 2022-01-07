This Friday, January 7, the draw for Euromillions at 9:30 p.m. whose jackpot reached 30 million euros. In the last draw on January 4, there were no winning First Category or Second Category tickets, but there were four third category winners, all validated in Spain.

In today’s draw, January 7, the winning numbers were: 2, 14, 37, 44 and 50.

The stars: 7 and 11.

The Million: WDL12019

Cost of bets

Euromillions tickets have a cost per bet and a minimum draw of 2.5 euros. Therefore, if you play the two draws each week (Tuesday and Friday), you will have to pay at least 5 euros. You can also play more than one bet on the multiple bet slip.

You can stamp your ticket at physical points of sale on Tuesdays and Fridays until 8:30 p.m. And in the case of playing so on-line, have until 7:00 p.m. on the same day of the draw to buy the ticket.

Other data to take into account

If this raffle is characterized by something, it is because it does not have a fixed amount in its first prize. It depends on the jackpot accumulated in each draw, although the minimum will always be a jackpot of 17 million euros. Today’s jackpot is 30 million euros.

As for the collection, it can be done at any official lottery point of sale or online on the website of a point of sale or administration. After the draw, you have three months to execute the operation, since the prizes and tickets expire.

How do you play?

EuroMillions consists of matching five numbers and two stars, so if you manage to match this combination, you can win the jackpot. Each ticket has five blocks, which are divided into two parts, one with 50 numbers from 1 to 50 and another with 12 stars, from 1 to 12.

To play you have to select five numbers and two stars from each part. In addition, with each of the bets, a code is generated with which you could also enter the game ‘El Millón’, a raffle that takes place in Spain every Friday. In this game one million euros is raffled off among all participants.

This draw is the one in which you can win the most money with a single bet in all of Europe, being able to take up to 195 million euros as a maximum jackpot. The one that has been distributed the most was in 2017, when a person obtained 190 million euros, with a ticket purchased in Spain.

Prizes to which you can choose

But don’t worry if you’re not one of the lucky ones to get these five numbers and two stars right, you can also opt for another type of award. It will not have the same value, nor will it have the same amount of money, but they are smaller prizes that will be distributed based on the money accumulated with the sale of tickets. Thus, the tickets that have the correct five numbers and a star (5 + 1), five numbers and no stars (5 + 0), four numbers and two stars (4 + 2), four numbers and a star (4 + 1), four numbers and no stars (4 + 0), three numbers and two stars (3 + 2), three numbers and a star (3 + 1), three numbers and no stars (3 + 0), two numbers and two stars (2 + 2), two numbers and a star (2 + 1), two numbers and no stars (2 + 0) and a number and two stars (1 + 2).

If there were no top-notch winner, the prize goes on to add to the pot.

