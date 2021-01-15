The EuroMillions draw on Friday, January 15, puts 55 million euros at stake for the winner of the winning combination.

Cost of bets

Euromillions tickets have a cost per bet and a minimum draw of 2.5 euros. Therefore, if you play the two draws each week (Tuesday and Friday), you will have to pay at least 5 euros. You can also play more than one bet on the multiple bet slip.

Tickets can be stamped at physical points of sale on Tuesdays and Fridays until 8:30 p.m. And in the case of playing online, you have until 7:00 p.m. on the same day of the draw to buy the ticket.

Other data to take into account

If this draw is characterized by something, it is because you do not have a fixed amount in your first prize. It depends on the jackpot accumulated in each draw, although the minimum will always be a jackpot of 17 million euros and the maximum 250 million euros.

You can participate from any country over the Internet, as long as its regulations allow it. As for the collection, it can be done at any official lottery point of sale or online on the website of a point of sale or administration. From the draw, there is a period of three months to execute the operation, since the prizes and tickets expire.

How do you play?

The Euromillions consists of match five numbers and two starsSo, if you manage to hit this combination, you can win the pot. Each ticket has five blocks, which are divided into two parts, one with 50 numbers from 1 to 50 and another with 12 stars, from 1 to 12.

To play you have to select five numbers and two stars from each part. Also, with each of the bets, a code is generated with which you could also enter the game ‘El Millón’, a raffle that takes place in Spain every Friday. In this game one million euros is raffled among all participants.

This draw is the one where you can win the most money with a single bet in all of Europe, being able to take up to 250 million euros as a maximum jackpot. The one that has been distributed the most was in December 2020, when the jackpot reached an all-time high of 200 million euros.



Prizes that can be chosen

In case of not matching the five number and two stars, there is no need to worry, because you can also choose to another type of award. It will not have the same value, nor will it have the same amount of money, but they are smaller prizes than will be distributed according to the money accumulated with the sale of tickets.

The combinations that will also have a prize are the following:

Category

1st (5 + 2)

2nd (5 + 1)

3rd (5 + 0)

4th (4 + 2)

5th (4 + 1)

6th (3 + 2)

7th (4 + 0)

8th (2 + 2)

9th (3 + 1)

10th (3 + 0)

11th (1 + 2)

12th (2 + 1)

13th (2 + 0)

Note: AS.com is not responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is the one provided by State Lotteries and Betting.