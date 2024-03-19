Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 9:31 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Today, Tuesday, March 19, December 2024, the draw for Euromillions resulting in the following winning combination 07 16 18 20 32. The stars have corresponded to the numbers 01 and 03. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

If you only have some of those numbers you could also have won a prize and there are up to 13 categories. There are 13 opportunities to win a prize. Also in this giveaway organized by State Lotteries and Betting you can pocket a million euros with the game The Million also distributed this day if it matches the winning code ZVV72955.

After verifying from THE TRUTH that our move has been successful, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. In the event that it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting (SELAE). For collection, it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

In today's EuroMillions draw there is a successful First Category ticket (5+2), which has been sold in Barcelona.

The biggest jackpots in EuroMillions history



This draw, which began in 2004, is played throughout Europe, reaching Spain, Portugal, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. It is the most economically endowed European draw. In Spain its price amounts to 2.50 euros for each ticket.

What would you do with 230 million euros? You probably have a hard time even imagining such an amount of money, but on July 19, a citizen of the United Kingdom received that prize as if it had fallen from the chimney. The EuroMillions draw was the cause of his luck, and the European game is the best financially endowed. Thanks to him, the winning ticket became the highest jackpot in history, establishing the last limit of the draw.

The biggest jackpot so far was a draw, considered the highest on the European continent, which occurred in France on October 15, 2021, with a whopping 220 million euros. Previously, 210 million traveled to Switzerland on February 26 of the same year and on December 11, 2020, the amount of 200 million also fell in France. As of February 2020, the EuroMillions limit rose to 200 million, so the limit was 190. That was the prize that was won for the first time on August 10, 2012 by an English couple from the town of Haverhill, whose names emerged: Adrian and Gillian Bayford.

Then, on October 24, 2014, it was a Portuguese player who got it right and became a millionaire, although on this occasion he remained anonymous. This grand prize fell for the third time in Europe on October 6, 2017, this time in Spain. The lucky person had a ticket that was stamped at the El Mirador Shopping Center in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The 190 million also fell and more recently on October 8, 2019 in the United Kingdom.

How to participate in the EuroMillions draw?



How easy it is to participate in the game of chance is inversely proportional to the difficulty of winning it: it only consists of choosing 7 numbers and getting them right. Of them, five are chosen between 1 and 52, while the other two are the so-called 'stars' and are between 1 and 12. Every week, EuroMillions draws a minimum jackpot of 17 million euros that goes increasing if no one guesses the draw correctly and the amount accumulates.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today's EuroMillions results offered by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.