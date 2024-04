Tuesday, April 2, 2024



Today, Tuesday, April 2, December 2024, the draw for Euromillions resulting in the following winning combination 1, 23, 31, 36 and 48. The stars have corresponded to the numbers 5 and 8. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.