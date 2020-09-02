This new jackpot places France tied for first with the UK in number of winners in Europe, with 108 winners in all.

A French won, Tuesday, September 1, the sum of 157 million euros at the Euromillions game, indicates the French games to franceinfo, confirming information from the Parisian. This is the third biggest win in France since the founding of the Euromillions in 2004.

For previous records, the sum of 163 million euros had been won by a Frenchman in Calvados in 2011, then a gain of 169 million euros in 2012 in the Alpes-Maritimes. This new win puts France first tied with the UK in terms of winners in Europe, with 108 overall winners.

The winner of 157 million euros managed to find the correct five numbers, as well as the two “stars”. He now has 60 days to come forward and collect his winnings. We do not yet know where the winner is located, the information will be revealed after validation of the ticket.