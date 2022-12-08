The role of the Mediterranean in the face of global challenges, starting with the increase in energy costs and the effects of the war in Ukraine, especially on an economic level; without forgetting the issue of migrants, one of the most heartfelt issues within the countries bathed by the ‘Mare nostrum’. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will discuss these issues today in Alicante, Spain, with her European partners on the occasion of Eu Med-9 Euro-Mediterranean summit. The summit – attended by the president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel – is attended by Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain. And the eve of the meeting is immediately punctuated by a question and answer between France and Italyafter the tensions of recent weeks related to the case of migrants aboard the Ocean Viking.

Read also

Sources from the Elysée let it be known that a bilateral agreement between French President Emmanuel Macron and Meloni is not scheduled today in Alicante that the knots with Italy have not yet been resolved. The French government is also waiting for “a date” for the visit of the Italian premier to Paris. For its part, Palazzo Chigi points out that Giorgia Meloni has not made “any commitment for a visit to Paris” and that “no official invitation has arrived from the Elysée”: the same sources underline that invitations of this type “do not medium of the press”.

So they stay distances between Paris and Rome on the migrant fronteven if the Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli, speaking with Adnkronos, softens the tone: “After the initial tensions, relations normalized, both thanks to the intervention of the President of the Republic Mattarella and thanks to Germany, which carried out a “action of moderation when it did not follow French excesses following the misunderstanding that had arisen. Given this, relations with France are essentially good regardless of the leaders of the moment and the governments that follow one another”, affirms the exponent of the Brothers of Italy.

If the bilateral agreement with Macron is postponed, a meeting between Meloni and the Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez should take place today. The official opening of the works of Eu Med-9 is foreseen at lunchtime. The summit will also be an opportunity to take stock of climate change and the protection of biodiversity and to explore issues related to European economic sovereignty. Discussions will also focus on EU industrial policy issues. Finally, leaders will address the ongoing discussions at European level on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. Before the start of the works, Sanchez, Macron and the Portuguese premier Antonio Costa, together with Von der Leyen and Michel, will participate in an event on the H2Med project, the submarine energy interconnector between Barcelona and Marseille.

Yesterday, however, Meloni welcomed the EU’s go-ahead for another project: the allocation of 307 million euros by the European Commission “to co-finance the interconnection infrastructure between Italy and Tunisia”: “A great success Italian”, says the Prime Minister. “It is a historic date – underlines the premier – because the European Union has given the go-ahead to a project that involves a member state with a third country”. The work, a submarine power line of approximately 200 km, “will be built by Terna and the corresponding Tunisian company Steg and will constitute a new energy corridor between Africa and Europe, promoting the security of energy supply and the increase in energy production from renewables”. “It is in Italy’s destiny to become a new energy hub for the entire European continent, it is in our mission to intensify cooperation with Africa to bring investment and development”, concludes Meloni.

(by the correspondent Antonio Atte)