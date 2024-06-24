Residents of the Euromarina II spa resort in Viña del Mar, Chile, face the risk of losing their homes. The building’s 200 apartments have been evacuated after rains in recent weeks caused a sinkhole 15 meters long and 30 meters deep.

The landslide at the base of the building has revived the dilemma of its construction, located in what used to be a protected dune area. Structural damage has become a common problem in Viña del Mar and since 2023, several buildings surrounding Euromarina II have been seasonally evacuated due to landslides that affect their stability during the storm season.

