The board of the most important European event meets in Barcelona: Bertomeu’s succession will also be discussed
The Euroleague board is scheduled for tomorrow in Barcelona: among the topics that will be discussed, in addition to taking stock of the position of the now former CEO Jordi Bertomeu and CSKA Moscow (he will remain on the board but with suspended participation, probably, since there is no clause that allows his expulsion), the conditions will be created for the next season of the greatest European club event which will begin on 1 October.
The new 18
–
The framework of the participants is practically defined, only the formalization is missing: Efes Istanbul, Fenerbahce Istanbul, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Vitoria Baskonia, Olympiacos Piraeus, Panathinaikos Athens, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zalgiris Kaunas and Olimpia Milan (Long-term license); Bayern Munich, Asvel Villeurbanne (A license approved, pending); Alba Berlin (two-year temporary license); As Monaco, Virtus Bologna (via Eurocup); Red Star Belgrade, Partizan Belgrade (wild card Aba), Valencia (wildcard). Granted the presence of Valencia, in the end the double invitation from ABA will be necessary due to the absence of further French, German, Israeli (all associated with FIBA) and Greek clubs. So the tried and tested Red Star and Partizan will make the absence of CSKA, Zenit St. Petersburg and Kazan less bitter.
May 24, 2022 (change May 25, 2022 | 01:26)
