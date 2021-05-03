Since in 2009 the Euroleague playoffs went from the best of three games to best of five, Only in 2013 and 2014 were there two qualifiers that were decided in the fifth match. In the rest of the seasons or only one (six times) or none (three). So this May is unparalleled, because there will be three series that will be resolved today, with only 135 minutes of difference.

Madrid will open fire in Istanbul, where the whites will fight to reach their seventh Final Four in the last eight editions concluded (last year was canceled) and for being the first to come back from 2-0 against in a playoff. And not in any one, but in this one that started with two losses by 25 points on average and was followed by two victories after recovering 13 points against in the last five and seven minutes, respectively, with up to four casualties compared to the block that started the competition in October. A third consecutive victory against favorite Efes would complete the utopia of miracles (follow the game live on AS.com).

“We deserve to continue this story with the basketball we have shown in the last three seasons.”says Ataman. The pressure is Turkish, the coach and his team feel that history owes them a title and that if it is not now it may never be. They maintain their powerful offensive weapons, but since Thursday they have doubts that did not exist before. Not having competed in their league at the weekend has saved them strength, although they may not have cleared their heads after the two romps at the Palace. Madrid can get Tavares and Thompkins back. Reinforcements in the paint to add to the Garuba factor, which has unbalanced the defensive and rebounding battle, the only merengue among the 25 with the highest average score in the playoffs (13th with 14.7), when Anadolu showcases Larkin, Micic and Beaubois in the top eleven. The whites add more as a team than their individualities separately, the work of Laso and the block.

The Catalans are the other big favorites. The eighth has never knocked out the leader. In Milan, Bayern are the second contenders of the day to come back from 2-0 against an Armani who played with his fingers return to the Final Four 29 years later and now he has fear in his body. That 1992 appointment was won by Partizan, in Obradovic’s debut on the bench, and was also played by Joventut and Estudiantes. There the great history of Olimpia in the European elite stopped.

Barça, on the other hand, stopped in 2014 after losing to Madrid in the Milan semifinals by 62-100. Seven years later, he is one win over Zenit from retaking it. Xavi Pascual’s men have reached their limit, without the injured Ponitka and Gudaitis but guided by an exceptional Kevin Pangos (18.5 points and 6.5 assists), and they have alienated those of Jasikevicius from theirs, from the coach himself to Mirotic. The culé star has gone from averaging 20 credits in the regular phase to just 7.3 against Will Thomas. Brandon Davies (21.5), Higgins and Kuric pull the car. Super Tuesday is here.