In process the day 33 of the Euroleague 2021-22. The teams return to the top continental competition to beat Anadolu Efes, the main favorite and current champion, and conquer the throne of Europe. Everything is yet to be decided, but the matches of this day have taken place and these are all the final results:

Barcelona 80 – 104 Maccabee

80 – 104 ASVEL 80 – 81 Olympia Milan



80 – 81 Real Madrid-Bayern



Fenerbahce – Panathinaikos



Red Star – Efes



Monaco – Alba Berlin



Olympiacos – Unics Kazan (cancelled)



(cancelled) Zenit St Petersburg – Zalgiris Kaunas (cancelled)

(cancelled) CSKA – Baskonia (cancelled)

