The Euroleague has decided to postpone the match between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahçe, which was scheduled for this Thursday, December 19. The French team, currently second in the standings with a record of 11 wins and five losses, has not been able to gather enough personnel for the match due to illness. The stipulated minimum of the maximum continental competition is eight.

The main reasons are a virus and food poisoning, which have left out most of the players led by Tiago Splitter. The coach of the Parisian team explained the situation after the defeat against Real Madrid, a duel to which they were already in the draw.

“We had a lot of players out, but we are proud of how we fought. Mikael (Jantunen) played feeling sick. But I wanted to play. “Many players felt that way,” said the Brazilian coach in statements to the specialized media. Basket News.

At the moment, the Euroleague has not communicated any alternative date to host the suspended match between Paris Basketball and Fenerbahçe.

Read also