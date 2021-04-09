The regular phase has come to an end with the dispute on matchday 34. And in the absence of knowing the last classified, Valencia or Zenit, seven are the teams in the quarterfinals, the prelude to the Final Four in Cologne (Germany), which will be played from May 28 to 30.

When does the quarterfinal playoff start

In the absence of knowing the last match and the exact dates, the Euroleague quarterfinal playoff will begin on April 20 and will close on May 5. It’s a best-of-five series.

Teams classified for quarters

1. Barcelona

2. CSKA Moscow

3. Anadolu Efes

4. Armani Milan

5. Bayern Munich

6. Real Madrid

7. Fenerbahçe

8. Zenit or Valencia

Quarter matches

Barcelona – Zenit or Valencia Basket

Armani Milan – Bayern Munich

CSKA Moscow – Fenerbahce

Anadou Efes – Real Madrid