The 2021-22 regular season has come to an end at the expense of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s postponed game, which could finish fifth in the standings if it wins Fenerbahçe in Israel this Wednesday. Of the three Spanish teams in contention, only Barcelona and Madrid have qualified for the quarterfinals as first and fourth, respectively. Baskonia was eliminated.

When does the quarterfinal playoff start?

The Euroleague quarterfinals they will begin on April 19 and will close on May 4. Is a best-of-five tie format 2-2-1therefore, the first team in the tie to reach three wins will qualify for the Final Four.

Teams qualified for quarters

The eight teams for the next round are already known, including two Spaniards:

– Barca

– real Madrid

– Olympiacos

– Armani Milan

– Maccabi Tel-Aviv

– Anadolu Efes



– AS Monaco

– Bayern Munich



Quarter-final matches (April 19 to May 4)

Barcelona (1st) – Bayern (8th)

First match – Tuesday 19 (21:00).

Second match – Thursday 21 (20:00).

Third match – Wednesday 27 (18:00).

Fourth game* – Friday 29 (19:45).

Fifth match* – No date

*If necessary.

Olympiacos (2nd) – AS Monaco (7th)

First match – Wednesday 20 (19:00).

Second match – Friday 22 (17:00)

Third game – Wednesday 27 (20:00).

Fourth game* – Friday 29 (20:00).

*If necessary.

Armani Milan (3rd) – Efes/Maccabi (6th)

First match – Tuesday 19 (18:00).

Second match – Thursday 21 (19:30).

Third game – Tuesday 26 (No time).

Fourth match* – Thursday 28 (No time).

Fifth match* – No date.

*If necessary.

Real Madrid (4th) – Efes/Maccabi (5th)

First match – Wednesday 20 (20:45).

Second game – Friday 22 (20:45).

Third game – Tuesday 26 (No time).

Fourth match* – Thursday 28 (No time).

Fifth match* – No date.

*If necessary.

Final Four (Belgrade, May 19-21)

The novelty of this year’s Final Four, apart from the change of venue (it was going to be held in Berlin but was changed to Belgrade due to Germany’s anti-COVID protocols), are the days of the week in which it is disputed. The semifinal matches will be on Thursday, while the final and the third and fourth places will be on Saturday. It had been 18 years since the Final Four had not been played from Thursday to Saturday.