Olimpia Milano beat Olympiacos at the Forum. Ettore Messina: “The competitiveness we played with made the difference”

“Congratulations to the boys and also to the audience who once again created a fantastic atmosphere. I think the key was the competitive spirit we played with. We forced four or five balls and twos, which are synonymous with aggression. We also attacked their defensive substitutions well, but I think the competitiveness with which we played made the difference. I honestly don’t remember so many defensive errors.” explains Ettore Messina in the press room after Olimpia Milano’s 83-62 victory against Olympiacos Piraeus (18 points and 5 assists from Billy Baron), Euroleague leaders at the Forum (fourth consecutive success in the top European club competition), in a special evening with Vladimir Micov at the Forum, applauded by the 10,000 fans present). “Voigtmann defended well on pick and roll situations and also on Fall which normally creates great difficulties for everyone. We kept Vezenkov many points below average, thanks to the great work of Melli but also of Hines who is usually not used to defending on that kind of player” the analysis of the coach of the Italian champion team. Who underlines the tactical situation: “With Melli more than 5 and Voigtmann we are creating more space in attack. To do that we have to play more minutes with Davies and Hines together, but I think they’re getting used to it. And even today the Italian nucleus gave us a lot, points, rebounds, approach, so I’m happy. Obviously to create this gap we have played a little better than we can, they a little below. But it’s only fair to congratulate the boys.”

Olimpia Milano, good news from Pangos and Baldasso and Shields

Good news from the infirmary, Pangos, Shields and Baldasso are ready to return to the field: “They did an important portion of training with the group which was very encouraging. If there are no contraindications, Pangos will play on Sunday and next week I hope it will be Shields’ turn. Baldasso has recovered and will be on the pitch on Sunday. Datome, Hall and Biligha instead require longer waiting times”.

On the performance of Napier and Mitrou-Long, Ettore Messina explains: “Even without doing exceptional things, he defended well, he gives us pace. Since he arrived we have always taken a step forward and still do today. Unfortunately he only missed one match and it was important, in the Coppa Italia, now let’s see how we will settle down when the others return, but he is giving us a lot. Mitrou-Long played in control today, he is adapting to the EuroLeague, the assistants talk to him a lot and he played a useful game today, he also defended well ”.

Olimpia Milan-Olympiacos Piraeus scoreboard

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-OLYMPIACOS PIRAEUS 83-62 (20-17; 35-32; 61-46)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 8, Thomas ne, Luwawu-Cabarrot 9, Mitrou-Long 3, Tonut 7, Melli 10, Baron 18, Napier 9, Ricci 8, Alviti ne, Hines 6, Voigtmann 5. All. Messina

OLYMPIACOS PIRAEUS: Walkup 10, Canaan 2, Lountzis, Larentzakis 6, Fall 4, Sloukas 8, Vezenkov 10, Papanikolau 8, Bolomboy, Peters 5, Black 4, McKissic 5. Herd Bartzokas

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 18/30, OP 14/23; 3-pointers: MI 12/30, OP 8/22; free throws: MI 11/13, OP 10/11; rebounds: MI 29 (Tonut 6), OP 24 (Vezenkov 6); assists: MI 19 (Baron 5), OP 17 (Walkup 5)

Olimpia Milano next commitments

L’Olympia Milan focuses on Sunday’s home league fixture against Get smart (4.30 pm), before a double challenge in the Euroleague next week: on Tuesday 7 March away at Valencia (20.30) and Thursday 9 arrives at the Forum il Partizan Belgrade (8.30 pm)

