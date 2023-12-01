Olimpia Milano knocked out against Zalgiris Kaunas. Messina: “Hard defeat. We were unable to stem their aggression”

“It was a tough defeat, obviously. In defense we suffered from their internal play when they attacked us especially against the big men and in defense we were unable to stem their aggression, we did not move the ball enough we did not create advantages against their physicality, we had few assists, a confirmation of this”, the analysis of Ettore Messina after the defeat of‘Olimpia Milan at the Forum against Zalgiris Kaunas (70-83) in Euroleague.

Olimpia Milano, an excellent Shields is not enough. Maodo Lo and Voigtmann in difficulty

An excellent Shavon Shields is not enough (21 points and 5 fouls suffered) who tries to keep the Italian champions in the game for as long as possible. In the final quarter, a triple by Devon Hall (11 points and some good penetration for him) and another Tonut (also author of a spectacular block on Evans, with 5 points and 3 assists in sixteen minutes on the pitch) they hold Milan to seven points and they give hope for a sprint finish, but the Lithuanians never let go and take home the victory. Mirotic closes in double figures (14 points), but suffers in defense and does not ignite the Milanese attack (and from three he finishes with 2 out of 7). Maodo Lo after the great performance in Belgrade he suffers behind and beyond 4 assists he struggles in front (taking 4 shots for 3 final points). In difficulty Voigtmann between turnovers, defensive problems and lack of incisiveness in attack.

Olimpia Milano, Ettore Messina: “Unacceptable defensive errors”

“We were coming off three very good games, then in the second half of the match against Pistoia we ruined everything. Now we have gone in the same direction. We started out fearful and when you are fearful, to win you have to defend like crazy – Ettore Messina’s analysis – But we also made unacceptable defensive errors and which we will have to talk about. At this time, there are no alternatives to work and improvement. The quintet with Mirotic and Voigtmann together it’s true that he struggled tonight, but precisely for this reason Johannes played 19 minutes, not an enormous amount, and instead we also used Hines and Melli together precisely to give more strength to the defense. We even succeeded at times. But when we won it was always the quintet that gave us the most, even good starts.”

Olimpia Milano – Zalgiris Kaunas 73-80 Scoreboard

(19-18, 12-23, 21-18, 18-24)

Olimpia Milano: Lo 3, Poythress 4, Bortolani, Tonut 5, Melli 4, Ricci, Flaccadori ne, Hall 11, Shields 21, Mirotic 14, Hines 4, Voigtmann 4. Coach Messina.

Zalgiris Kaunas: Evans 19, Lekavicius, Hayes 9, Giedraitis, Smits 16, Montvila ne, Birutis 8, Butka ne, Dimsa 3, Lavrinovicius 2, Butkevicius 4, Ulanovas 20 (6 reb, 5 ast). Coach Maksvytis.

Notes: 59.3-59.5% two-point shooting, 39.8-52.4% three-point shooting, 73.6-66.7% free throws, 28-30 rebounds, 12-16 assists, 11-12 turnovers, 7-6 steals.

Olimpia Milano, next matches: 3 away games, then Virtus Bologna at the Forum

L’Olimpia Milan now prepare three away games: Dinamo Sassari (Sunday at 12), then Bayern Monaco (5 December at 8.30pm) e Partizan Belgrade (7 December at 8.30 pm), before the big championship match against Virtus Bologna which will be played on Sunday 10 December at the Assago Forum.

