Euroleague, Olimpia Milano flies to the Forum: Red Star Belgrago ko

“It’s never easy to beat a team that has lost the last three games, especially so aggressive and physical. We played a good first half, then I think the fatigue made itself felt. I felt the need to always have three ball-handlers on the field against their aggression and in the end the result is that I had a tired team on the field. In the end, I tried to use resources better and we won.” Ettore Messina explains in the press room analyzing the 74-68 with which Olimpia Milano defeated Red Star Belgrade at the Forum (second victory in 3 days after the one against Baskonia). On Shabazz Napier’s performance: “I have to say he didn’t shoot well tonight, but he put his teammates in the right place, he always knows what to do, he had zero turnovers and five assists. He’s good defensively, despite his size. He has quick hands, he stole also tonight a few balls, one in particular opened the counterattack closed by Tonut. After all, if you play in the NBA for years in important teams, it means that you know what to do in this too. This is important “.

A super Devon Hall who dragged the team in the hottest moments of the match (14 points with 3/5 from 2, 1/2 from 3 and 5/5 with free throws) when Red Star tried to come back: “Yes, he played a great game, he also scored important baskets and he did it when we needed it, two penetrations, a three-point basket, it was remarkable”, underlines Ettore Messina.

“I would also like to say a few words about Kyle Hines, because he played another exemplary game – the words of the Olimpia Milano coach – The attacking rebound ended the game, but it was a presence, in defence, in passing, in rebounding. Truly incredible.”

“And I also liked Voigtmann. For him, against such an aggressive and physical team, it wasn’t easy for him to do so many good things,” Messina explains. On defense: “We’ve been clinging to defense all year and we did it again tonight, I like how I said you can be effective even with a little player like Napier on the pitch. The team maintained control even when they struggled to make a basket, these are important signs”.

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-RED STAR BELGRADE 74-68 (22-18; 45-32; 59-49)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 8, Mitrou-Long ne, Tonut 3, Melli 4, Baron 15, Napier 5, Ricci ne, Hall 14, Hines 8, Datome ne, Voigtmann 7. All. Messina

RED STAR BELGRADE: Vildoza 11, Lazarevic 1, Mitrovic 7, Lazic, Dobric 7, Ivanovic ne, Ilic 5, Nedovic 4, Markovic 3, Kuzmic 4, Petrusev 9, Bentil 17. All. Ivanovic.

Notes: 2-pointers: MI 20/31, SR 19/37; 3-pointers: MI 5/21, SR 4/21; free throws: MI 19/25, SR 18/24; rebounds: MI 33 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 6), SR 34 (Bentil 7); assists: MI 14 (Napier 5), SR 15 (Markovic 5)

