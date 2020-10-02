This Friday, October 2, the second round of matches of the opening date of the Euroleague will be played, marked by the clash between Kirolbet Baskonia and Real Madrid that will close the day, a match that will be played at the Buesa Arena in Vitoria with the presence of 400 fans.

Given the changing situation that exists due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jordi Bertomeu, CEO of EuroLeague Basketball, has already made it clear that the competition has a plan B that includes changes of date and even venue. In fact, he said that the last edition of the Euroleague was expected to end in an NBA-style bubble, but it was not finally possible because some teams could not leave their country.

At the moment, the first day of the Euroleague is played normally, and the next days 8 and 9 of October the second date will be played of the highest continental basketball competition.

Today’s matches, October 2, in the Euroleague

Khimki Moscow – Panathinaikos (19:00 on DAZN)

Fenerbahce – Red Star (19:45 on DAZN)

Bayern Munich – Milan (20:30 on DAZN)

Kirolbet Baskonia – Real Madrid (21:00 on DAZN)