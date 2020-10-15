The fourth day of the Euroleague will start this Thursday in Lithuania. There, the Zalgiris he will look for a new consecutive victory, as he has not lost since the competition began. In front will be a Anadolu efes that comes after winning Alba Berlin.

For his part, Barça receive the Panathinaikos by Ioannis Papapetrou, top scorer for the Greek team. Those of Sarunas Jasikevicius will try to add their third win in the European competition after knowing the Mirotic low, positive for coronavirus.

The azulgrana team beat Valencia Basket 71 to 66 the previous day. The azulgranas trust Roland smits. The Latvian completed a brilliant performance against the Valencians with 15 points (no shot failure), seven rebounds and two assists.

Today’s matches, October 15, in the Euroleague

Zalgiris – Anadolu Efes (19:00 on DAZN)

Barcelona – Panathinaikos (21:00 on DAZN)