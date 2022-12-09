Athens to mourn for Virtus, literally destroyed by Olympiakos in the unequal challenge that takes place in the Greek capital. It ends 117-71: there is no match, there is no comparison between the two teams. And Bologna ends up humiliated with the most serious defeat in its European history: the -46 is a negative record, preceding the -43 also embarked in the Greek capital in March 1995 against Panathinaikos.

Coach Bartzokas’ squadron starts and finishes great. Immediately three triple spun with three different protagonists: Canaan, Walkup and Vezenkov. Then comes the crusher of the Fall totem. Morale is 11-0 after 2′, Bologna is stunned. Ojeleye, returning together with Teodosic (reduced disqualification) and Shengelia (Belinelli out due to flu), unlocks it with a three-point basket but immediately afterwards has to go out due to a muscle problem in his right calf and never returns. Meanwhile, the Piraeus strikers continue to post triple after triple with a deadly sequence: 5/6 on 19-7; 9/13 on 31-15 of the first siren. Then in the second quarter the game becomes slaughter: Bologna doubled at 41-20 and at 51-25, with a +29 from McKissic. The reaction is limited to a few individual initiatives, ephemeral flare-ups in the midst of many shooting errors and turnovers. In Olympiacos everyone is phenomenal: at the break it is 61-35 with the hosts shooting at very high percentages: 11/12 from 2, 10/17 from 3. In the second half, Piraeus’ dominance also becomes physical, Fall continues to sink crushed on the heads of the long black and white. Teodosic can’t do anything while Vezenkov has no mercy shooting the triple of +32 (71-39). In the 30th minute, Walkup’s triple from midfield is 84-55. The last partial only serves to update the statistics that throw the cross of a very bad blow on Virtus. An easy victory for Olympiacos, a nightmarish night for Bologna.