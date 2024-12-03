The Final Four of the Basketball Euroleague at the end of this season is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. This is reported, among others, by the Internet portal Eurohoops and the Greek sports website SDNA. The 13 clubs that are shareholders with permanent participation rights as holders of an A license, including German champions Bayern Munich, are said to have agreed to the plan on Tuesday. This would be the first time the final tournament would be held outside Europe. The contracts have not yet been signed, the event will take place from May 23rd to 25th, 2025.

The European premier class was introduced in the 2001/02 season, and since then the Final Four has been held four times in Germany. Three times in Berlin (2009, 2016, 2024) and once in Cologne (2021). Last season, Panathinaikos Athens won the title in the German capital. There have long been rumors about interest from the United Arab Emirates in the continental elite league. Even the participation of a team from the country in the competition was discussed. In 2022 there were said to be negotiations with the Dubai Basketball Club, which now plays in the Adriatic professional league ABA.

The four matches of the Final Four are to be played in the Etihad Arena, where several NBA preparation games have already taken place. Before the 2023 World Cup, the US team competed there in its dress rehearsal against eventual gold medal winners Germany.