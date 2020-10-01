Today the Euroleague 2020-21 starts, a very special season after the cancellation of last year, forced by the first great crisis of the coronavirus. The new edition of the maximum continental tournament begins with firm protocols to face the pandemic and, said the CEO Jordi Bertomeu, a plan B well defined in case the course needs to be corrected. This implies that there will not be, in principle, another cancellation: the Euroleague wants to play the season with its traditional format, but has a ready bubble plan in case this fails. Let’s touch wood.

2020-21 EUROLEAGUE CALENDAR AND MATCHES

With 18 teams in contention, the regular phase will be extended for 34 days. The first is played between and tomorrow (October 1 and 2) and the last will be played (if everything goes normally) between April 8 and 9. In this link you can consult the full schedule of the regular phase.

Afterwards, the quarterfinals will be played from April 21 to May 6. And finally, the Final Four in Cologne (May 28-30).

2020-21 EUROLEAGUE TEAMS

One more year will be 18 teams that will compete in the highest continental competition, including four from the Spanish Endesa League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Baskonia (all three with a fixed place) and Vlaencia Basket. The Euroleague, when it had to suspend its competitions, decided that both the main tournament and the Eurocup would repeat participants, since it could not be completed last year. These are the 18 teams in contention in this Euroleague 2020-21:

Germany: Alba Berlin, Bayern Munich

Spain: Barcelona, ​​Baskonia, Real Madrid, Valencia Basket

France: Asvel Villeurbanne

Greece: Olympiacos, Panathinaikos

Israel: Maccabi Tel Aviv

Italy: Armani Milan

Lithuania: Zalgiris Kaunas

Russia: CSkA Moscow, Khimki, Zenit

Serbia: Red Star

Turkey: Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe

EUROLEAGUE FORMAT 2020-21

Euroleague 2020-21 maintains its format of the last seasons with the aforementioned condition: if the pandemic forces the competition to stop, a plan B that happens to end the season in a health bubble.

One more year, The 18 teams in the Euroleague will play a regular phase without groups: 34 matches each team, all against all with round-trip duels against each rival. The top eight will qualify for a best-of-five playoff. The first four have a field advantage and play the first second and, if necessary, fifth matches on their court. The first of the regular phase is measured at the eighth, the second at the seventh, the third at the sixth and the fourth at the fifth. Finally, the final four is played: semifinals and final to a single match on a neutral court, in this case Colonia (which was going to host this appointment last season). If all four seeded players pass, the first plays against the fourth and the second against the third in the semifinals.

EUROLEAGUE 2020-21 SPECIAL: One more year, AS offers a special article to know all the details of the new Euroleague season. The favorites for the title, the Spanish teams, the situation of the competition with respect to the pandemic, the Final Four in Cologne. THE SPECIAL CAN BE CONSULTED IN THIS LINK.