Eurojackpot: Today, on Friday (04.06.2021), the current numbers were drawn. There are 10 million euros in the jackpot. Are you lucky You can find out here.

Lüdenscheid – Friday is Euro Jackpot Day! Tonight the new numbers were determined at the drawing in Helsinki, Finland. This time the jackpot is 10 million euros.

Did you bet on the correct winning numbers? You will find out on Friday, June 4th, 2021, directly after the Eurojackpot drawing* – as well as the odds as soon as they are fixed – at come-on.de*.

Eurojackpot today: Numbers of the drawing from Friday (04.06.2021)

Numbers (5 out of 50) * 13 17 26 49 50 Euro numbers (2 out of 10) * 1 7

* All statements without guarantee

In the drawing of the Eurojackpot last Friday (May 28th, 2021) the numbers 15 – 26 – 35 – 37 – 43 as well as the Euro numbers 3 and 8 brought a player from Hessen a profit of 90 million euros. – *come-on.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.