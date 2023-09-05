Genoa – It’s not the magic win of the “6” of 4 million euros registered last February 2023 in a tobacco shop in Lagaccio, above Principe station, and among other things remained anonymous and without even the classic little thought for the owner of the betting shop. But also in the draw on Tuesday evening, September 5th, the Lady Luck smiled in Genoa. In fact, two “5+0″s worth 112,000 euros each were hit in Italy and the first is played in Genoa (the other in Sardinia, in Perfugas, Sassari).

The lucky Genoese played in the tobacco shop in via Posalunga 114 red, in Borgoratti, while the second was centered in Perfugas, precisely in Sardinian land, in the “da Biccio” newsstand in via Garibaldi 1. Three “5+1” of around 400 thousand euros centered in Lithuania, Poland and Spain are worth mentioning in the draw . A total of six “5+0″s worth 112,743.80 euros: the two in Italy and another four abroad. For the next competition, the jackpot up for grabs will be 41 million euros.