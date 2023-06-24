Home page World

The 120 million euro jackpot has been won. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

With 120 million euros, the German lottery record win has been set. On Friday, the Eurojackpot in Schleswig-Holstein was cracked – with a bet of only 10 euros.

Helsinki/Kiel – Turn 10 euros into 120 million: With this stake, one or more players in Schleswig-Holstein won the Eurojackpot on Friday. “The ticket was handed in in the middle of Schleswig-Holstein for a stake of ten euros,” said Northwest Lotto spokesman Florian Blömer of the German Press Agency. Five playing fields for two euros each were typed. “The last field was the 120 million euros.” Given the low stakes, it is unlikely that it is a syndicate.

With the winning numbers 2-3-18-23-39 and the two Euro numbers 6 and 8, there was a main prize for the first time after 14 draws, as Westlotto announced on Friday evening after the draw in Helsinki. This is the lottery record win for Germany.

The sole record holder so far was a player from Berlin. The previous record profit in Schleswig-Holstein from 2017 was 31.05 million euros, according to Blömer.

Redeem profit until 2026

“The prize must be redeemed by December 31, 2026,” said Blömer. This has not happened twice in the northernmost state in the past few years. In 2017, a participant in the environmental lottery “Bingo” won 340,000 euros and did not claim it. Three years later, winning a gold bar worth 50,000 euros was not redeemed. But that could still happen.

According to Westlotto, the win is a very special one for Schleswig-Holstein. For the first time in the history of Eurojackpot, a player or a lottery syndicate from this federal state managed to score a hit in the first prize category. The previous Eurojackpot record for Schleswig-Holstein came from June 2018. “At that time, a player had won almost six million euros in prize class 2,” said a statement.

But other players or syndicates can also look forward to a big win. In the second prize category, 22 million euros had accumulated. This sum will be divided among other players or game communities from Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia. “Your lucky shots in second place are each worth exactly 2,275,342.20 euros,” Westlotto said on Saturday night.

In July 2022, the jackpot was hit for the first time with a maximum value of 120 million euros. The profit went to Denmark. In November 2022, a Berliner succeeded – he set the lottery winning record for Germany.

Current jackpot not cracked since May 2nd

The current jackpot had not been cracked since May 2nd. At that time, 13.7 million euros went to Poland. The longest period was between September 13th and November 8th. After 17 draws, the prize went to Berlin.

The 18 participating countries had changed the rules for the tenth anniversary of the European lottery at the end of March 2022. On the one hand, in addition to Friday, a second drawing day was introduced on Tuesday, on the other hand, the upper limit was raised from 90 to 120 million euros. The coming draw next Tuesday will start with a jackpot sum of 10 million euros, it said.

The high sum of the jackpot builds up when no player crosses the drawn numbers 5 out of 50 and the Euronumbers (additional numbers) 2 out of 12 correctly. The undistributed money from the first prize category then goes into the jackpot for the next draw. The draw is in Helsinki, and the lottery is coordinated by Westlotto in Münster.

The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million. dpa