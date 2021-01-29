It is Eurojackpot day: the drawing of the current winning numbers is on Friday, January 29th, 2021. Do you have a lucky hand typing and win the jackpot? Here are the numbers.

In the current drawing on Friday, January 29th, many players want to secure the big prize again. This time the jackpot is 10 million euros. The chance of cracking this is 1:96 million, like come-on.de* reported.

Did you bet on the correct winning numbers? The You can find out the numbers of the drawing from the Eurojackpot live on the portal come-on.de *. The winning numbers for 5 out of 50 are 16 – 30 – 33 – 36 – 43. The euro numbers (2 out of 10) are 4 and 8. As always, all information is without guarantee. You can also learn from come-on.de All sorts of interesting facts about the Eurojackpot – and what you have to consider when playing the European lottery. – *come-on.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network