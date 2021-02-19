The Eurojackpot is up to 90 million euros every week. You can compare the current numbers of the Friday drawing after the drawing here – did you succeed in winning?

D.he Eurojackpot lottery numbers are always drawn on Fridays at 8 p.m. (CET) in Finland’s capital Helsinki, but are not broadcast live. In the competition, also known as the Euro Pot or Euro Lotto, people from 18 countries can hope for a big win. You can find out whether you are one of them here on Fridays from 9 p.m.

The Eurojackpot numbers from February 19, 2021

This week the jackpot stands at 21 million euros. The maximum win of 90 million euros was last canceled in the drawing on January 15. a player or a syndicate from East Westphalia.

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: 27-35-36-38-41

Euro numbers 2 out of 10: 5-7

(All statements without guarantee)

Play Eurojackpot: Here’s how

With the Eurojackpot, each tip consists of two fields: In field A five numbers between one and 50 are ticked, in field B two so-called euro numbers between one and ten are selected. To hit the jackpot, all seven fields must be correct. If no winner can be determined in the drawing on Friday, the weekly amount increases to a maximum of 90 million euros. But every week there are at least ten million euros in the pot.

Eurojackpot prize classes at a glance

Unlike the lottery, the Eurojackpot has twelve instead of eight prize classes. A single-digit profit can thus be achieved with two correct numbers and one euro number (chance: 1:42).

Prize Category – Correct Numbers – Winnings – Amount

1 – 5 + 2 – 0x – unoccupied

2 – 5 + 1 – 5x – € 414,476.60

3 – 5 + 0 – 6x -121,904.80 €

4 – 4 + 2 – 58x -4,203.60 €

5 – 4 + 1 – 794x -276.30 €

6 – 4 + 0 – 1,304x -130.80 €

7 – 3 + 2 – 2,578x -56.70 €

8 – 2 + 2 – 39,975x -19.10 €

9 – 3 + 1 -37,821x – € 19.10

10 – 3 + 0 -60.428x – 17.30 €

11 – 1 + 2 -219,188x – € 8.60

12 – 2 + 1 -573,547x – € 8.10



Lotto or Euro Jackpot? The odds of winning differ

The chance of correctly typing all seven numbers and thus taking the main prize is 1: 95,344,200. It is thus slightly higher than the classic 6 out of 49 lottery with a chance of winning of 1: 140 million. In addition, there is no compulsory payout with the Eurojackpot, as known from the lottery. The profit in the first prize class is capped at 90 million euros. If this limit is exceeded, the additional millions end up in the second prize category. However, typing on the Eurojackpot also costs more: A row costs two euros, which is twice as expensive as the 6 out of 49 lottery.

Eurojackpot: closing date and further information on gambling

At online acceptance points, the closing date is always on Fridays at 6:35 p.m. In the case of the classic lottery acceptance points, however, the time depends on the respective federal state:

Baden-Württemberg: 7 p.m.

Bavaria: 7 p.m.

Berlin: 6.45 p.m.

Brandenburg: 6.40 p.m.

Bremen: 6.45 p.m.

Hamburg: 6.44 p.m.

Hesse: 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: 6.45 p.m.

Lower Saxony: 6:50 p.m.

North Rhine-Westphalia: 6:59 p.m.

Rhineland-Palatinate: 6.45 p.m.

Saarland: 6.45 p.m.

Saxony: 6.45 p.m.

Saxony-Anhalt: 6.45 p.m.

Schleswig-Holstein: 6.45 p.m.

Thuringia: 7 p.m.