Eurojackpot on Friday, February 26th, 2021: Here you will find the current winning numbers of the European lottery today. There are 34 million euros in the jackpot.

The Eurojackpot is drawn every Friday in Helsinki (Finland).

Stuck in the winning pot on Friday, February 26th, 2021, a total of 34 million euros .

a total of . The drawing of the Eurojackpot winning numbers takes place every Friday at 8 p.m. (local time).

Munich – The Eurojackpot is a European lottery with high prizes that are raffled off weekly. There is a very clear difference to the German classic lotto 6 out of 49. All lottery players from 18 European countries are eligible to participate in the Eurojackpot. Ten million euros are raffled off every week, with a maximum of 90 million euros.

The Eurojackpot is on Friday, February 26th, 2021, drawn again. It stands Amount of 34 million euros ready as a profit. We have listed the current winning numbers for you below.

Eurojackpot from Friday, February 26th, 2021: These are the current winning numbers

The drawing of the Eurojackpot on Friday, February 26th, 2021:

Winning Numbers (5 out of 50): 3 13 24 29 32

You can also find all the figures for the Eurojackpot on the official website of the competition provider.

(All information without guarantee, source: www.lotto-bayern.de, Status: February 26th, 2021)

Eurojackpot: how does gambling work?

The rules of the Eurojackpot are not difficult: To hit the jackpot, you need a total of seven correct numbers in the Eurolotto. For the draw, these seven numbers are drawn from different lottery drums. First, five numbers from 1 to 50 are drawn. This is followed by a Drawing from the lottery drums “Pearl” and “Venus”, from which a number from 1 to 10 is determined by chance.

This means that you, as a player, first tick 5 of 50 numbers per field on your lottery ticket. For the two additional numbers, also tick two out of ten numbers. In total, you submit a lottery ticket with seven numbers you typed. You must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Eurojackpot: What are the chances of winning the Euro Lottery?

Unfortunately, winning is not as easy as participating: for the full jackpot To crack, you have to be the only player in Europe to correctly predict the Eurolotto numbers. You will receive the main prize with a total of seven correct numbers. But there are also some smaller prizes in twelve prize categories.

This differs from the German Lotto 6 out of 49: In addition to the main prize category, there are only eight other prize categories. The chance of winning the Euro Jackpot is a statistical probability of 1 in 95 million, for the second prize class it is a probability of 1 in 6 million.

When are the Eurojackpot lottery numbers drawn?

The drawing in Helsinki does not have a fixed time – but a time frame: The drawing of the winning numbers for the Eurojackpot takes place every Friday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

If you missed the draw, you can read the constantly updated winning numbers in our article. Eurojackpot also offers an online profit query, which you can take advantage of under this link. Here you simply enter the numbers you typed and find out whether you were lucky in a winning category.

The Eurojackpot numbers are drawn every Friday. The draw itself will take place in Helsinki, the Finnish capital.

Eurojackpot on Friday, February 26th, 2021: Can you see the drawing live on TV?

The live drawing will take place in the studio of the private Finnish television broadcaster MTV3 in Helsinki. The draw can only be followed live on Finnish TV, in the remaining countries this is not transmitted directly.

Eurojackpot on Friday, February 26th, 2021: Can you see the drawing in the live stream?

Unfortunately not. In all other European countries you can watch a retrospective on YouTube after the drawing. The video with the drawing are available on the YouTube channel “eurojackpot results”.

Where can I play the Eurojackpot online

You can play the Eurojackpot online with all major lottery providers. One possibility is offered by Lotto.de, the information service of the state lottery companies that are part of the German Lotto and Totoblock.

The chance of winning at the Eurojackpot is 1:96 million.

Participation in the game is only possible from the age of 18.

Gambling can be addicting. Information is available on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00 or at www.bzga.de.

Play Eurojackpot: how does it actually work?

With the Eurojackpot there are 50 numbers to choose from per betting field.

5 crosses must be placed.

In addition, two euro numbers between 1 and 10 are chosen.

The more numbers you type correctly, the more you can win.

If you correctly type five numbers and two euro numbers, you crack the euro jackpot.

In this video you will find detailed instructions on how to play the Eurojackpot.

Eurojackpot closing date: How long can I play online every Friday?

That differs depending on the federal state. Here you will find an overview of how long you can play the Eurojackpot every Friday in which federal state – whether online or at a collection point.

federal state Eurojackpot on Friday until Baden-Württemberg 7:00 p.m. Bavaria 7 p.m. Berlin 6.45 p.m. Brandenburg 6.40 p.m. Bremen 6.45 p.m. Hamburg 6.44 p.m. Hesse 7 p.m. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 6.45 p.m. Lower Saxony 6.50 p.m. North Rhine-Westphalia 6:59 p.m. Rhineland-Palatinate 6.45 p.m. Saarland 6.45 p.m. Saxony 6.45 p.m. Saxony-Anhalt 6.45 p.m. Schleswig-Holstein 6.45 p.m. Thuringia 7 p.m.

Which numbers are drawn most frequently at the Eurojackpot?

Eurojackpot itself publishes statistics on the most frequently drawn numbers in the Eurolotto.

Here is an overview of the am most common Numbers drawn in the Eurojackpot (as of May 2020):

number frequency 49 52 times 19th 52 times 35 51 times 18th 51 times 40 50 times

Even the numbers that have been released so far on rarest were drawn are documented in the statistics. Here is an overview of the rarest Eurojackpot numbers (as of May 2020):

number frequency 48 29 times 27 32 times 50 33 times 2 34 times 36 34 times

Eurojackpot: The record winnings of the Eurolotto

The highest jackpot that was cracked by a person in the Eurojackpot was a win of 90,000,000 euros. According to a lottery provider, this has already happened twice: once the winner came from the Czech Republic, the other time from Germany. In fact, the German participants should be particularly often represented in the winners list: Six Germans are listed among the top 10 Eurojackpot winners. This would make Germany by far the largest lucky country in the euro zone.

From a statistical point of view, however, this is not too difficult to explain: Germany’s population size increases the chance that a German participant will hit the jackpot. By the way, second place is occupied by Finland – a very large percentage of players take part here, as the Eurojackpot is more popular in Finland than in many other countries in the Eurozone.

Eurojackpot: Help with gambling addiction

Eurojackpot is a Europe-wide game of chance. Participating in games of chance can be addicting. If you are not sure whether you have a gambling addiction or need help, please go to “Check your game“Test your gambling behavior and seek advice. If you need help or want to find out more about a possible gambling addiction, you will find all the information on the website of the BZGA or on “Playing responsibly“.

Eurojackpot cracked on November 16, 2018 – profit also went to Germany

Five tipsters, including in Germany, share the 90 million euro jackpot. 18 million euros each go to Hamburg and Hesse and abroad to Spain, Italy and Finland. With the winning numbers 13 – 15 – 18 – 39 – 45 and the two additional numbers 5 and 6 the players – or syndicates – got it right this time after ten weeks without the main prize. Westlotto announced this on Friday evening after the drawing in Helsinki.

Since the start of the Eurojackpot in 2012, the European lottery has reached the statutory upper limit of 90 million euros six times, three times in this year alone.