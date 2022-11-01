Home page World

Split

No European lottery player was able to crack the jackpot on Tuesday. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

None of the European lottery players guessed the right numbers on Tuesday. Now the next draw is about a possible lottery record for Germany.

Helsinki/Münster – The Eurojackpot, which was worth 118 million euros, was not cracked on Tuesday. Now the next drawing on Friday is about 120 million euros and thus again a possible lottery record for Germany.

None of the European lottery players had typed the drawn numbers 18 – 32 – 39 – 42 – 44 and the euro numbers 4 and 7 in the drawing in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday evening (information on the numbers without guarantee). The highest amounts in prize class 2, each with almost 1.8 million euros, were won by two individual winners or syndicates from Germany (Bavaria) and Sweden, as Westlotto announced in the evening.

Anniversary cap raised

Such high jackpot winnings have only been possible since the end of March 2022. The 18 participating countries had changed the rules for the tenth anniversary of the European lottery and raised the upper limit from 90 to 120 million euros. In May, a syndicate from North Rhine-Westphalia won 110 million euros, setting a record profit for Germany. The highest value of 120 million euros has already been cracked – the profit went to Denmark in July.

Due to the overflow of the jackpot in the first tier, there will be another jackpot of 19 million euros in prize category 2 in addition to the euro jackpot next Friday, according to Westlotto. dpa