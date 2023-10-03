Eurojackpot draw today 3 October 2023: the winning numbers | Superenalotto | Direct

This evening, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 8.30 pm it takes place the 78th draw of 2023 of the Eurojackpot game, a pan-European lottery launched in March 2012 as a competitor to EuroMillions in which 18 nations belonging to the European Union participate. What is it about? What is it? It’s sort of European lottery lottery which fascinates millions of people. TPI follows all Eurojackpot draws live, in real time. What are the winning Eurojackpot numbers today? Below are the winning numbers drawn today, Tuesday 3 October 2023:

EUROJACKPOT DRAWING TODAY 3 OCTOBER 2023 LIVE – UPDATE FROM 8 PM

Winning combination: 28 – 29 – 31 – 47 – 13

Euro numbers: 8 – 9

Eurojackpot extraction: what it is

This is a prize competition in which you have to choose 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euro numbers out of 10, playing in Sisal stores. The cost of the minimum bet is 2 euros equal to a single combination of 5 numbers and 2 Euro numbers. It is possible to play Eurojackpot every day from 6.00 to 23.55. Any winnings can only be claimed in the country in which the bet was placed. The countries participating in the draw are Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.30 pm. Every time the jackpots is won, we start again with a prize pool of 10 million euros, which increases draw after draw.

ATTENTION! Gambling can turn into a real disease. Play responsibly. If you have a gambling problem or need advice for this type of problem, you can contact Responsible gaming. As? From landline and mobile phone to the toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and on Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it Always.