Eurojackpot drawing today 31 December 2021: the winning numbers | Superenalotto | Direct

Tonight, Friday 31 December 2021, at 8 pm the 52nd extraction of 2021 of the Eurojackpot game, a pan-European lottery launched in March 2012 as a competitor of the EuroMillions in which 18 nations belonging to the European Union participate. What is it about? What is it? It is a kind of European superenalotto that thrills millions of people. TPI follows all the Eurojackpot draws live, in real time. What are the Eurojackpot winning numbers for today? The following are the winning numbers drawn today, Friday 31 December 2021:

EUROJACKPOT EXTRACTION TODAY 31 DECEMBER 2021 LIVE – UPDATE FROM 8 PM

Winning combination: 7 – 16 – 36 – 42 – 43

Euro numbers: 6 – 8

(The winning numbers of the contest Eurojackpot are published on the official Sisal website. We decline all responsibility for any errors in the transmission of the winning numbers, and we invite you to check directly on the official website of the competition and / or in the sales office)

Eurojackpot extraction: what it is

It is a prize contest in which you have to choose 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euronumbers out of 10, playing in the Sisal points of sale. The cost of the minimum bet is 2 euros equal to a single combination of 5 numbers and 2 Euronumbers. It is possible to play Eurojackpot every day from 6.00 to 23.55. Any winnings can only be claimed in the country where the bet was made. The participating countries are Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The draws take place every Friday at 8 pm. Each time the jackpot is won, it starts with a prize pool of 10 million euros, which increases extraction after extraction.

Eurojackpot extraction: play responsibly

ATTENTION! Gambling can turn into a real disease. Play responsibly. If you have problems with gambling or need advice on such problems, you can contact Responsible player. As? From landline and mobile phone to the free toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and on Saturdays from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it always.