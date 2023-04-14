Eurojackpot draw today 14 April 2023: the winning numbers | Superenalotto | Direct

What is it about? What is it? It's sort of European superenalotto that fascinates millions of people.

Winning combination: 7 – 11 – 20 – 21 – 29

Euro numbers: 6 – 11

It is a prize competition in which you have to choose 5 numbers out of 50 and 2 Euro numbers out of 10, playing in Sisal points of sale. The cost of the minimum bet is 2 euros equal to a single combination of 5 numbers and 2 Euro numbers. Eurojackpot can be played every day from 6.00 to 23.55. Any winnings can only be claimed in the country where the bet was made. The countries participating in the draw are Italy, Holland, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. The draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 20.30. Whenever the jackpots is won, it starts again with a jackpot of 10 million euros, which increases extraction after extraction.

Eurojackpot draw: play responsibly

ATTENTION! Gambling can turn into a real disease. Play responsibly. If you have a problem with gambling or need advice for problems of this kind, you can contact Responsible gaming. As? From landlines and mobiles to the toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it Always.