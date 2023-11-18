Home page World

The winnings from the Eurojackpot go to Lower Saxony. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

36,524,877 euros more in the account: A German lottery player has won the jackpot of the international lottery.

Berlin – A lottery player from Lower Saxony has won the Eurojackpot. He can look forward to a lottery win of more than 36.5 million euros, as the West German Lottery announced on Friday evening.

With the winning numbers 4 – 14 – 15 – 20 – 28 and the two Euro numbers 7 and 9, the player was exactly right. The profit was 36,524,877 euros.

The Eurojackpot is an international lottery that state gaming companies offer in 18 European countries. Every Tuesday and Friday there is a minimum of 10 million and a maximum of 120 million euros to be won. The drawing location is Helsinki and the lottery is coordinated by Westlotto in Münster.

The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million. dpa