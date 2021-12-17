The

ONCE Eurojackpot It has already left the winners of today’s draw on Friday, December 17, 2021. The lucky ones are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 08 09 30 34 48. The soles have gone to numbers 05 and 08. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this raffle and many more.

The ONCE Eurojackpot accumulates 90 million euros. A very juicy pot with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a real estate, implement that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize, many possibilities open up. To win money you have to match both the combination of the five numbers and the two suns. The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 in a bet that costs 2 euros. The Eurojackpot is held from Helsinki in which 17 European countries participate.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize is not exceeded 600 euros, the ONCE can make

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected after that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the

via online at Games ONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Eurojackpot result offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.