Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:15 p.m.



He ONCE Eurojackpot He has already left the winners of today’s draw Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The lucky ones are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 2, 5, 11, 27, 38,. The suns have gone to numbers 10 and 12. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

With the ONCE Eurojackpot you can win a very juicy jackpot with which to cover holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change your car. With the six zeros of the prize, many possibilities open up. To win money you have to hit both the combination made up of the five numbers and the two suns. The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 in a bet that costs 2 euros. The Eurojackpot is held from Helsinki in which 17 European countries participate.

Eurojackpot prizes



The ONCE Eurojackpot distributes a minimum jackpot of 10 million euros that can go up to a maximum of 120 million euros if there are no winners. The Eurojackpot prizes are divided into 11 categories according to the correct answers:

– 1st Category (if you match the 5 numbers and the 2 suns)

– 2nd Category (5 numbers and 1 sun)

– 3rd Category (5 numbers)

– 4th Category (4 numbers and 2 suns)

– 5th Category (4 numbers and 1 sun)

– 6th Category (4 numbers)

– 7th Category (3 numbers and 2 suns)

– 8th Category (2 numbers and 2 suns)

– 9th Category (3 numbers and 1 sun)

– 10th Category (3 numbers)

– 11th Category (1 number and 2 suns)

– 12th Category (2 numbers and 1 sun)

The payment of the prize



ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the via online at ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Eurojackpot results offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.