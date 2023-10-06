Friday, October 6, 2023, 9:54 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

He ONCE Eurojackpot has already left the winners of today’s draw, Friday, October 6, 2023. The lucky ones are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 17, 18, 40, 43 and 50. The suns have gone to the numbers 09 and 11. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which is organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Betting.

With the ONCE Eurojackpot you can win a very juicy jackpot with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize many possibilities open up. To win money you have to match both the combination made up of the five numbers and the two suns. The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 in a bet that costs 2 euros. The Eurojackpot is held from Helsinki in which 17 European countries participate.

Eurojackpot prizes



The ONCE Eurojackpot distributes a minimum jackpot of 10 million euros that can rise to a maximum of 120 million euros if there are no winners. The Eurojackpot prizes are divided into 11 categories depending on the correct answers:

– 1st Category (if you get the 5 numbers and 2 suns right)

– 2nd Category (5 numbers and 1 sun)

– 3rd Category (5 numbers)

– 4th Category (4 numbers and 2 suns)

– 5th Category (4 numbers and 1 sol)

– 6th Category (4 numbers)

– 7th Category (3 numbers and 2 suns)

– 8th Category (2 numbers and 2 suns)

– 9th Category (3 numbers and 1 sun)

– 10th Category (3 numbers)

– 11th Category (1 number and 2 suns)

– 12th Category (2 numbers and 1 sun)

The payment of the prize



ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. On the other hand, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. The coupons They expire after thirty days since the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period passes.

This changes if the purchase has been made by online at ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. If this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be taxed to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Eurojackpot results offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.