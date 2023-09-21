Home page World

66 million euros with a system ticket: A player from North Rhine-Westphalia won the jackpot at the Eurojackpot on September 19th. Another, strange, betting slip was also a hit.

Hamm – September 19, 2023 will be a Eurojackpot-Players from the Cologne area North Rhine-Westphalia never forget. It’s the day he matched all seven numbers and won an incredible 66 million euros. This was confirmed by Westlotto, based in Muenster opposite calf. Another bettor from North Rhine-Westphalia became an almost millionaire – thanks to a strange “all or nothing” betting slip.

Eurojackpot on Tuesday (September 19th, 2023): A player from North Rhine-Westphalia won the jackpot with these numbers

Numbers (5 out of 50)* 8 – 18 – 26 – 38 – 39 Euro numbers (2 out of 12)* 4-12

It’s not easy to win the main prize in the Eurojackpot. The chance of guessing all seven numbers (5 plus 2 euro numbers) correctly is a tiny 1:140 million. And yet on September 19th, 2023 a player from North Rhine-Westphalia managed to hit the jackpot. The numbers 8, 18, 26, 38, 39 as well as the Euro numbers 4 and 12 made him one of the richest people in the state in one fell swoop, reports wa.de.

For the jackpot, the lucky person will receive the almost unimaginable sum of exactly 65,950,426 euros and 80 cents in the coming days. On top of that. He not only won the first prize category with his system ticket, but also landed two additional hits in second place, each worth almost 101,000 euros. This means that the previously anonymous game participant receives a total of 66,151,897.20 euros. According to Westlotto, this is the sixth-highest lottery prize ever paid out in North Rhine-Westphalia. The investment of 13 euros in his system tip was – let’s put it carefully – worth it.

The jackpot was last won on August 18th in Bavaria (10 million). In June 2023 the maximum amount was even reached 120 million euros to a lottery participant from Schleswig-Holstein – the stake was only 10 euros. In each of the three previous years, the jackpot in Europe’s largest lottery was won once by a player from North Rhine-Westphalia. In May 2022 it was one Betting community that won the jackpot worth 110 million euros shared.

Eurojackpot on September 19th, 2023: Mega win and many hits in prize category 2 for NRW

September 19th, 2023 was not only a happy day for the jackpot winner from the Cologne area. This time there were an exceptional number of hits in the second prize category. A total of 18 game lines (two of which are on the system tip) had the five correct winning numbers and one correct euro number. This means there are more lucky “high winners”, as the lottery companies say.

Interesting: A ticket that was also handed out in the Cologne area had nine rows of games with identical winning numbers. This means that a bettor has marked the same numbers in nine rows on one ticket. And it is precisely this ticket, which only cost 18.75 euros, that has now entered the second prize category. This means: The lucky guy won the odds of 100,735.20 euros a total of nine times with his “all or nothing” method. This means he wins 906,616.80 euros – almost a millionaire. “I’ve been doing the job for a few years, but I haven’t experienced that yet,” said Westlotto spokesman Bodo Kemper when asked calf.

The 18 wins in the second prize category with odds of 100,735.20 euros each are distributed as follows: 14 of them go to NRW (9 of them on one ticket) and one hit each was in Bavaria, Hamburg, Denmark and the Netherlands.

The Eurojackpot odds for the drawing on Tuesday (September 19th, 2023) at a glance:

1 5 correct numbers and 2 euro numbers 1 65,950,426.80 2 5 correct numbers and 1 euro number 18 100,735.20 3 5 correct numbers and 0 euro numbers 4 100,735.20 4 4 correct numbers and 2 euro numbers 16 8,238.50 5 4 correct numbers and 1 euro number 535 307.90 6 3 correct numbers and 2 euro numbers 857 211.40 7 4 correct numbers and 0 euro numbers 1,256 104.90 8th 2 correct numbers and 2 euro numbers 12,437 33.70 9 3 correct numbers and 1 euro number 22,969 20.40 10 3 correct numbers and 0 euro numbers 57,631 16.00 11 1 correct number and 2 euro numbers 66,845 16.00 12 2 correct numbers and 1 euro number 319,047 10.40

With the Eurojackpot, the maximum possible win is 120 million euros. On March 25, 2022, the maximum limit was raised from 90 million – on the lottery’s tenth anniversary. In addition Further rules for the Eurojackpot changed.