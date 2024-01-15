Mes, in Brussels the spotlight is on Italy: Giorgetti's regret

Brussels maintains a firm position towards Italy to ratify the treaty reforming the ESM, already rejected by Parliament. Italy thus remains the only country, among the 20 in the euro area, which has not yet ratified the treaty, although it has signed it.

L'Eurogroup met in Brussels to discuss, among other topics, possible actions to be taken following Italy's refusal to ratify the reform. During the summit, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said that the ratification of the ESM reform is “on the agenda”. Furthermore, when asked by journalists about the possibility that Italy will return to voting on the ESM after the European elections, Donohoe highlighted that the issue concerns “the Italian government and parliament”, adding: “We respect the decision made, 19 other parliaments have ratified the treaty.” Besides, the president also stressed waiting for an update from the Italian minister Giorgetti regarding your country's position on this issue.

But Giorgetti's position is one of regret and in Brussels, the European Commissioner for the Economy said: “There is certainly regret for the decision” on the ESM “but, as they say, Parliament is sovereign and I think that regret must also translate into the push to find a way to resolve this issuebecause we cannot avoid the possibility of using these resources which is supported by almost all countries”. Gentiloni concluded by summarizing: “Therefore, respect for Parliament's decisions, regret and the will to move forward”.

