S.e FA Cup has been played in England since 1871. It is the oldest soccer competition in the world. But it took 150 years before a German coach and his team reached the final for the first time. Now the time has come. Thomas Tuchel, who only took over Chelsea from Frank Lampard at the end of January, prevailed against Manchester City and Pep Guardiola. And that means something in these times. Because the Citizens not only dominate the Premier League, they are currently also the best team in the world due to their style of play and their long winning streak.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

In the empty Wembley Stadium, Tuchel achieved the first victory in the sixth coaching duel with Guardiola. And whoever saw the performance of Chelsea, wondered why the German coach has not won more often. Because Chelsea was not the favorite on paper, but apparently had the better tactics on the way. The “Blues” bravely played forward and could once again rely on their safe defense. There were no goals conceded in 14 of 19 games under Tuchel. Therefore, not only the golden 1-0 scorer Hakim Ziyech was in the center, but tactical fox Tuchel.

“Tuchel is the main actor”

“Incredible. I’m proud of the team, but also of myself. It’s a special moment, ”he said. He was sure of media praise for the performance. “Tuchel is the main actor,” wrote the BBC. “He has proven his tactical know-how.” That was the case. Manchester City didn’t have a serious chance to score. After moving into the semi-finals of the Champions League, Chelsea now have two options for a title. And if one believes Tuchel, it is no coincidence. “Chelsea are a club that has this aura of being in the finals,” he said. “Maybe that makes it a little easier.”

In the basement, however, the mood was with Guardiola. This was not only due to the defeat, which reduced the number of possible titles to three this season. Rather, the coach worried about his star. Kevin de Bruyne had to be replaced with an ankle injury. How difficult it is initially remained unclear. Guardiola but already thought: “It doesn’t look good.” A failure of De Bruynes would hit City. But there may be a happy ending after all. Assuming success in the semifinals, Guardiola could meet Tuchel again in the final of the Champions League – and then do better.

Chelsea’s opponent in the FA Cup final on May 15 at Wembley is Leicester City. The team, which surprises and is third in the league, also defeated FC Southampton 1-0 with coach Ralph Hasenhüttl. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal in the game for Leicester to reach the final.

In the Premier League, Manchester United kept their small chance of winning the championship with a little effort. In the duel with the relegation candidate FC Burnley, the “Red Devils” needed a long time to get on the road to success. Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani later scored a 3-1 home win.

Surprise team West Ham United opened the door to the Champions League again for Chelsea and Liverpool FC, who played at Leeds United this Monday (9:00 p.m. on Sky) with their 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United. Joe Willock scored the late winning goal for Newcastle outnumbered.

The Tottenham Hotspur, however, will have a hard time reaching the premier class. At 2-2 at Everton, they left points again. Harry Kane scored the goals for coach José Mourinho’s team. Later, however, the Spurs striker had to leave the pitch prematurely with an injury.

Arsenal FC fared even worse than their London rival Tottenham. Getting into the European Cup through the league will be difficult. This is also due to games like the 1-1 draw against Kellerkind FC Fulham. It wasn’t until the eighth minute of stoppage time that Edward Nketiah saved the point.