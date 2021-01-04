JFor a long time, osé Mourinho was not necessarily considered to be the most sensitive of football coaches in the world. Famous are his attacks, which he fired as an employee of Real Madrid, so that the “royal”, who see themselves as a noble club, were ashamed of their coach and were happy when he was finally gone. But even a Mourinho has a heart. Now the Portuguese is at Tottenham Hotspur and proves again and again that he can do a lot more than just rumble and prove to himself and the world that he is actually the snooty “Special One” that he made himself .

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

At Christmas, Sergio Reguilon told the Spanish sports newspaper AS how he came to training on December 25 and found a box of Mourinho on his seat. Inside was a suckling pig that had already been cooked. “He knows that I am alone,” said Reguilon, delighted that his coach thought of him during this difficult time. So far so good. But apparently his player wasn’t as lonely as Mourinho thought. Reguilon is said to have spent the festive season with Spurs colleagues Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso as well as other family members and friends.

A picture of it appeared in the British media – and means a blatant violation of the current corona rules on the island. “I gave this to him because I was told he had to celebrate Christmas alone and I was thinking of him,” Mourinho said angrily. “He wasn’t alone, as you could see, and we as a club are obviously disappointed because we educated the players and gave them the rules.” Reguilon sat on the bench for 90 minutes when Tottenhams beat Leeds United 3-0. Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Toby Alderweireld met.

The Spurs are not the only team that have caused outrage in England for violating players. Pros misbehaved at Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace too. The new infections in the kingdom recently rose to a new high. A possible reason is the new and probably much more contagious virus variant. The calls for an interruption in play in the Premier League are getting louder. The decision-makers are still defending themselves. But if more cases of infections and lack of discipline become known, the pressure could increase.

Things are going very well for Manchester United, who drew 2-1 over Aston Villa with front runner Liverpool FC, who play in Southampton this Monday (9:00 p.m. on Sky). Anthony Martial gave United the lead, and after equalizing, Bruno Fernandes scored from a penalty to win.

Just one point behind Liverpool and Manchester United, but one more game, is the surprise team of the season. Leicester City also won at Newcastle United. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans scored for third, Andy Carroll’s goal no longer hurt.

Manchester City is slowly creeping up to the top. Pep Guardiola’s team had Corona failures, but showed a gala in the top game at Chelsea. Ilkay Gündogan, James Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored early, Timo Werner played again for Chelsea but remained goalless.

Things are going uphill again for Arsenal FC, which meanwhile was only just above the places that lead to relegation. In the snowstorm, the Gunners at West Bromwich Albion kept track and won 4-0 thanks to Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and two times Alexandre Lacazette.

In the Spanish La Liga, Atlético Madrid remain at the top. But the success at Deportivo Alaves was very happy. After Marcos Llorente’s goal, the opposition were outnumbered but equalized when Atléticos Felipe made an own goal. Luis Suarez secured victory in the last minute.

First pursuer remains city rival Real Madrid, who has two points fewer but also two more games on the account. The 2-0 home win over Celta Vigo was a rather lackluster thing for Zinédine Zidane’s selection. Lucas Vazquez scored early, Marco Asensio later made everything clear with the 2-0.

Things are not going well at FC Barcelona. After all, a victory jumped out of the duel with SD Huesca. At the bottom of the table, however, the Catalans struggled to a 1-0 victory. Frenkie de Jong scored the only goal of the evening for Roland Koeman’s team.

There is also a city duel at the top in the Italian Serie A. In the lead is AC Milan, who had some luck in the game at Benevento Calcio. Sandro Tonali saw the red card, but Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao scored in the front to win 2-0 away.

Only one point behind is Inter Milan, who had little trouble in their home game against FC Crotone. Antonio Conte’s team was initially behind, then turned up. Lautaro Martinez was outstanding with three goals, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi once, plus an own goal at 6-2.

Master Juventus Turin has to fight to catch up. Andrea Pirlo’s team did the job against Udinese Calcio with ease. In the 4-1 home win, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals, Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala were also successful. Juve are fifth but ten points behind Milan.

The French Ligue 1 has not yet played again this weekend. Paris Saint-Germain used this to introduce the new coach Mauricio Pochettino. Thomas Tuchel’s successor will start on Wednesday (9 p.m. at DAZN) with the game at AS St. Etienne.