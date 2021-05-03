E.Actually, everyone wants nothing more in football than the return of the fans. But few had imagined it to be this way. Hours before the explosive top game between Manchester United and Liverpool FC, angry supporters suddenly gained access to the actually blocked Old Trafford. There, where a little later the players were supposed to show their soccer skills, fans suddenly showed their anger. The Super League plans, which were given up two weeks ago after only two days, are still having an effect.

The invaders’ protests were primarily directed against the American owners of Manchester United. First they had gathered in front of the stadium at noon, then they broke in. There they protested loudly with banners and flares against the controversial Glazer family, which in 2005 had taken over the majority of the traditional club. The fans have been dissatisfied with the owners for a long time. The now discarded plans for a European Super League, of which Man United is one of the initiators, had increased their displeasure.

Initially, the kick-off was postponed, but it quickly became clear when fans came again to the stadium that no one could ensure the safety of those who had legitimate access. And so Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool FC had to leave without having achieved anything. United said the decision had been made jointly by the police, league, organizers and clubs because of security concerns. They recognize the right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest. “However, we regret the disruption to the team and the actions that endanger other fans, staff and the police.”

Because city rivals Manchester United couldn’t mess up with the cancellation, City still has to wait for the title to be won. Pep Guardiola’s team, however, fulfilled its task lackluster. In the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres met in quick succession to win the away game.

Not about the title, but about participating in the Champions League again for Chelsea FC. With a 2-0 win over relegation candidate FC Fulham, the Blues consolidated fourth place. Kai Havertz scored the goals for Chelsea and received praise from his German coach Thomas Tuchel.

In the Spanish La Liga, Atlético Madrid are four game days to go in the three-way battle for the title. Diego Simeone’s selection won with a lot of luck at the penultimate FC Elche 1-0. Marcos Llorente scored in the front, Elche missed a penalty in the back at the last minute.

City rivals Real Madrid are just two points behind Atlético. Los Blancos also didn’t deliver a highlight in their 2-0 home win over CA Osasuna. The hits only fell in the final phase. While Toni Kroos was on the bench, Eder Militao and Casemiro were successful for Real Madrid.