D.he title race in French Ligue 1 is exciting this season. Apparently a little too exciting for some emotional football professionals. Four teams are still hoping for the championship. Especially in the direct duels of the top teams there is a lot going on. Now defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and the first rival Lille OSC met and there was a big stir in the game in the capital. In the end, Lille won and took the lead in the standings. Paris lost first place for the time being – and so did Neymar, who made an emotional derailment.

Already at the beginning of the second half he saw the yellow card because he touched an opponent in the face. Shortly before the end, the Brazilian wanted, after a free kick whistle for him, an opponent blocked the ball. Neymar knocked him over – and flew off with yellow and red. The fact that Tiago Djalo was also sent off because he did not remove the play equipment did not really calm the nerves. While coach Mauricio Pochettino held back, the press did not spare criticism. Neymar’s behavior is reminiscent of a pubescent teenager, wrote France Football: “Terrible!”

And it went on. For the “spoiled child” Neymar it is finally “time to mature a little”. After all, at 29 he is no longer the youngest. For Neymar it was the second dismissal this season and already his fourth since he moved to Paris in 2017. He was also noticed again and again for his theatrical performances. When there is a crash on the pitch, the Brazilian is usually involved. Because of his class, he would not have needed the bargains. Apparently, however, he often cannot control his emotions in a heated game.

Now, of all times, it is the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League at Bayern. The 0: 1 in the final last August in Lisbon as well as the tears at Neymar are not forgotten. Can he beat Munich this time with PSG? He is allowed to play, the suspension after being sent off against Lille only applies in the domestic league. It will be exciting to see whether he and his strike partner Kylian Mbappé can get past Manuel Neuer this time. He didn’t make it in the final. In order to get ahead, he definitely has to keep his nerves under control.

AS Monaco is only one point behind Paris. Niko Kovac’s team worked their way up with good performances. Kevin Volland was successful again in the 4-0 home win over FC Metz. Cesc Fabregas and twice Wissam Ben Yedder for Monaco contribute to this.

Olympique Lyon, meanwhile, suffered a setback in the battle for the title and are only fourth after the 1-1 draw at RC Lens. After the deficit caused by Jonathan Clauss from Bielefeld, Lucas Paqueta managed to equalize for OL. There are now five points to Lille.

Thomas Tuchel suffered his first defeat in the English Premier League since taking over Chelsea at the end of January – and what a loss! After a tour, Thiago Silva flew off the pitch. Then the “Blues” broke up and lost to Kellerkind West Bromwich Albion 2: 5.