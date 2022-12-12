If you’re anything like me – an awful friend and family member who never knows what to get anyone for Christmas – you’ll be racking your brains thinking of fitting presents. Well, here’s a novel idea for the Eurogamer fan in your household – a fresh line of t-shirts with a range of splendid designs.

If I were to pick some favourites, of course I’d go with the Eurogamer Oranges one as it’s a long-running joke that still amuses me when people point out the typo in the comments, or the controllers and yule log designs that comes from the pen of our very own Zoe. They’re awesome!

There’s a decent range of Digital Foundry merch for the more tech-minded among youand there are plans for more across the board in 2023 – so if there’s anything in particular you’d like to see let us know in the comments and we’ll see if we can make it happen.