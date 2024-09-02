25 years ago this week, two brothers from Brighton helped set up a website about video games. They based the fledgling operation in their parents’ converted garage and named it Eurogamer – a spin-off of a Quake 2 tournament they used to run, EuroQuake.

By the time I joined, in 2010, Eurogamer was a household name in the global games industry, and that small garage-based gang had grown into a team soon to fill a three-storey office in the center of the city.

Eurogamer had carved out a reputation for writing fearlessly about video games, and earned itself a brilliantly engaged, knowledgeable and loyal audience as a result.

It had also retained some of that feeling of still being a family operation – of being a place where its staff members and audience understood each other and shared the same passions, enjoyed the same in-jokes and jointly anticipated the publication of the next big review score.

14 years on, I still feel that to be the case. And now, I have the privilege of serving as editor-in-chief as we collectively celebrate the next big milestone: Eurogamer’s 25th anniversary.

This week, we’ll be reflecting on the past quarter century with a few faces that will be familiar if you’ve been following Eurogamer for some time. We’ll also be looking forward to what’s coming next for video games (and goodness, 2025 is going to be exciting) to where we all might be in another 25 years.

And as for the present… well, we’re also set to launch a major new project, The Eurogamer 100, an annually-updated list of our top picks for what you can play right now. We hope it’ll be useful all year round.

For fun, we’ll be unlocking the ability to read Eurogamer as it looked at various points in our history, thanks to a handy theme switcher (yes, Eurogamer originally looked even more retro than it does now). And finally, we’ll also be carrying on with our day jobs – doing what we’ve done for 25 years, plus many more to come: sharing our passion for video games with you.

Welcome to Eurogamer 25.

And thank you, as always, for reading.