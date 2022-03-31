This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss PlayStation’s big new subscription revamp. With a keen eye on Xbox Game Pass and a need to reform its own Plus and Now offerings, Sony laid out its plans – to a mixed response.

Sony’s approach clearly differs from Microsoft – it sees no need to bundle in its £70 games on day one. But does this then create confusion for PlayStation fans down the line? When will new games join the Premium service?

Chatting with me about PlayStation Plus – and also Nintendo’s delay to Zelda – are Eurogamer news reporters Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy. Join us to hear what we think this might mean for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports, and whether we’ll be subbing to PlayStation Plus Premium…