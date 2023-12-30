Ho ho hello! Christmas may already seem a distant memory, but we have gathered in our finest festive gear for one final treat – the Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2023.

A now annual tradition, the news quiz sees us look back at some of the year's more oddball news headlines and argue over who deserves the most points for remembering them. From 50 Cent to Heinz ketchup to a video game breaking the Geneva Convention – 2023 has had it all. but do you remember why?

Play along at home as we set Eurogamer's news elves – Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan – 23 questions looking back over 2023. Good luck to you all – and a very happy new year!

Eurogamer Newscast: News Quiz of the Year 2023!