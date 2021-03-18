Inspired by the fantastic work of our friends at Rock, Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer is today launching a similar paid work experience program for ethnic minorities.

Eurogamer has run a reporter internship for a few years now, and after a hiatus last year due to coronavirus we hope to run it again in 2021. But before then, we are looking for two work experience reporters to join us in a new program open exclusively to applicants from ethnic minorities who live in the UK.

Why are we doing this? The games media has a diversity problem – this website especially. We want to improve the diversity of voices on the site and provide better representation. Our hope is this work experience program is the start of our efforts to reflect a broader and more inclusive gaming community.

Here’s how it works: successful applicants will join Eurogamer’s world class news team for four weeks, writing news and occasionally dipping into other parts of editorial, such as features and guides. Our hope is you’ll gain valuable experience, make some contacts and potentially set yourself up for freelancing or a staff job down the line.

We want to run one work experience program with one candidate this June, and another this July. That makes for two open slots, each lasting four weeks. This is a paid work experience program at a rate of £ 100 a day. Any resident of the UK aged 18 or older and from an ethnic minority can apply. You don’t have to come to our office (it’s currently closed due to coronavirus).

To apply, email a CV plus a cover letter explaining why you want to work with us to [email protected] You don’t need any prior experience, but if you’ve got examples of your writing, we’d love to see them. The application deadline is 30th April 2021.

I’ve taken part in a few sessions at the EGX Rezzed show over the years to talk about how to get into games journalism (and to promote our internship!). The video above is one of those sessions, conducted remotely during EGX Digital last year. If you’re wondering whether to apply to our work experience program, I think it’s worth watching the video to get an idea of ​​the kind of things we’re looking for from video game journalists in general. As I’ve said, this work experience program does not require any prior experience, but we’d love to work with a candidate with a passion for video games and journalism.

Good luck!